Dwayne Johnson explains his 'quiet retirement' from WWE: 'Had accomplished all that I wanted'

Though it was known for a while now, Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as The Rock, has now officially announced his retirement from the wrestling world. The 47-year-old actor confirmsthe news this week, during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan. Johnson, who was promoting his new film, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, reflected on his days as The Rock, and credited the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) for all his success.

The wrestler-turned-Hollywood star said that he 'quietly retired' from WWE, but at the same time did not rule out the possibility of a comeback in the future. While talking about his career as a wrestler, Johnson said "I miss wrestling. I love wrestling. I quietly retired from wrestling because I was lucky enough to have a wonderful career and accomplish what I wanted to accomplish. But there's nothing like a live crowd, live audience, live microphone. (sic)"

Johnson further added that he grew up in a family of wrestlers, for his father Rocky Johnson and grandfather Peter Malvia were popular in the circle. He mentioned that his debut match was at the famous Madison Square Garden in Survivor Series 1997, which was a big pay-per-view event.

Though he made several WWE appearances over the years, Johnson has been pretty much absent from the ring. His last official match was at WrestleMania 32 in 2016, where he defeated one half of the Wyatt Brothers, Erick Rowan. He has since starred in big-budget Hollywood action films, such as San Andreas, Rampage, and Skyscraper, as well as several installments of The Fast and the Furious franchise.

Earlier this week, Johnson was named the highest-paid actor of 2018 by Forbes, raking in a record-breaking $124 million.

Updated Date: Aug 06, 2019 11:00:34 IST