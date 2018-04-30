Dus Ka Dum season 3 new promo has Salman Khan exude more of his signature Bigg Boss charm

Salman Khan is back with his popular game show Dus Ka Dum, which requires contestants to guess what percent of Indians conform to a certain statement, will enter its third season this time around.

In a promo shared by Salman on his Twitter feed (and later on Sony TV's YouTube feed), he asks a female contestant how many men use "Inglees" to impress women. The scene then cuts to a flashback of the woman's various dates where the men haltingly try to use English to impress her. She answers correctly and wins the prize money. Salman then the ends the spot saying, "Jise zindagi sikhaye, use kaun haraye (who can defeat the person who learns from life)."

Dus Ka Dum returns to Sony after a gap of nine long years and will no doubt excite Salman's ever-loyal fan base.

The show, which had its first premiere on 6 June, 2008, went off TV soon after the second season, aired in 2009. There was reportedly a drop in TRP which made the makers take the show off screen. However, now that Salman has established himself as a successful host with Bigg Boss series, this time things are looking much constructive.

Salman had earlier shared a promo on his Instagram handle saying, "Show par aane ke liye aur mere saath Sony TV par #DusKaDum khelne ke liye, download kijiye SonyLIV app." This season will have an exclusive Dus Ka Dum app which will play a major role.

