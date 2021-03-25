Durgamati would've done well if released in theatres instead of OTT, says film's director
Many films opted for release in OTT platforms since the outbreak of COVID-19 as theatres remained closed for a long period of time
Durgamati had created a lot of buzz among the fans ever since its announcement by the makers but the horror-thriller ultimately failed to live up to the expectations of the viewers after it was released on Amazon Prime Video.
Speaking up on why Durgamati — a Hindi remake of the Telugu movie Bhaagamathie — failed to leave an impact on audiences, director G Ashok told news agency IANS that the film did not do well because it went directly on an OTT platform rather than having a theatrical release.
Many movies opted for release in OTT platforms since the outbreak of COVID-19 as theatres remained closed for a long period of time.
South actress Anushka Shetty played the lead role in the Telugu version of the film while the Hindi remake had featured Bhumi Pednekar who played the role of an IAS officer in jail for the murder of her fiance.
Pednekar had said that Durgamati was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and a tough role to play. “Physically, mentally, and emotionally, Durgamati was very demanding,” she had said.
Regarding Pednekar’s character, Ashok said he wanted to cast someone who could pull the show alone for the lead character. And in that case, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha star was “the perfect choice.”
Calling her to be a risk-taker, the filmmaker stressed that no actress in Bollywood, at present, can match Pednekar's versatility as an actor. Durgamati was Ashok’s Bollywood debut.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
P!NK announces her documentary All I Know So Far will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 21 May
The film shows P!NK as she embarks on her 2019 Beautiful Trauma world tour, with footage from the road, behind-the-scenes interviews and personal material.
Amazon Prime Video ventures into film production in India with Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu
Following its theatrical release, Ram Setu will be available for Amazon Prime Video.
Radhika Apte says she doesn't categorise her projects via platforms: 'If something is entertaining, it is good for anything'
Radhika Apte said she doesn't believe in slotting projects on the basis of platforms as the audience today is smart enough to watch good content, irrespective of its availability online or in theatres.