Durgamati would've done well if released in theatres instead of OTT, says film's director

Many films opted for release in OTT platforms since the outbreak of COVID-19 as theatres remained closed for a long period of time

Durgamati had created a lot of buzz among the fans ever since its announcement by the makers but the horror-thriller ultimately failed to live up to the expectations of the viewers after it was released on Amazon Prime Video.

Speaking up on why Durgamati — a Hindi remake of the Telugu movie Bhaagamathie — failed to leave an impact on audiences, director G Ashok told news agency IANS that the film did not do well because it went directly on an OTT platform rather than having a theatrical release.

South actress Anushka Shetty played the lead role in the Telugu version of the film while the Hindi remake had featured Bhumi Pednekar who played the role of an IAS officer in jail for the murder of her fiance.

Pednekar had said that Durgamati was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and a tough role to play. “Physically, mentally, and emotionally, Durgamati was very demanding,” she had said.

Regarding Pednekar’s character, Ashok said he wanted to cast someone who could pull the show alone for the lead character. And in that case, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha star was “the perfect choice.”

Calling her to be a risk-taker, the filmmaker stressed that no actress in Bollywood, at present, can match Pednekar's versatility as an actor. Durgamati was Ashok’s Bollywood debut.