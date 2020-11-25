Durgamati trailer: Bhumi Pednekar's prisoner turns into a ghost in horror film presented by Akshay Kumar

Bhumi Pednekar, Mahie Gill and Arshad Warsi get tangled in a nexus of royal mysteries and hidden crimes in the Durgamati trailer.

Durgamati trailer starring Bhumi Pednekar is out. The conspiracy thriller is the Hindi remake of the Telugu movie titled Bhaagamathie. The trailer starts the scenes of a royal haveli (mansion) and blood stained footsteps on the carpet.

The 3-minute-20-second trailer of Durgamati shows two different timelines. It shows Mahie Gill essaying the role of an investigating officer who hires Bhumi's character to solve the case.

The trailer shows Arshad Warsi playing the role of a politician names Ishwar Prasad who believes that power of people is always stronger than the people in power.

Mahie Gill is solving the case of the theft of idols from the Durgamati haveli (mansion).

Bhumi's character's name in the film is Chanchal Chauhan who is imprisoned for committing a murder. Mahie takes the help of Chanchal to land Ishwar Prasad in trouble.

Watch the trailer of Durgamati here

Durgamati also stars Jisshu Sengupta and Karan Kapadia. The film is helmed by Ashok who has also directed the original Tamil film and starred Anushka Shetty in the lead.

The official synopsis of Durgamati mentions that the film is a fast-paced, intelligent thriller in a twist-a-minute style and has strongly etched characters that will create a deep impact with the audience as they are gripped by the world of conspiracy and crime, served with a layer of scare.

Durgamati will be released on Amazon Prime Video on 11 December.

The film was earlier named Durgavati but it underwent a name change earlier this week. Akshay Kumar is the presenter of the film.