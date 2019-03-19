Dune: Denis Villenueve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi novel begins filming; Hans Zimmer to score music

Filming on Denis Villenueve's adaptation of the iconic sci-fi novel, Dune, has begun, reports Collider. Backed by Warner Bros Pictures and Legendary Entertainment, the film is based on Frank Herbert's masterpiece. Call Me By Your Name star Timothée Chalamet essays the role of Paul Atreides, a young man who is fated to journey to the most dangerous planet in the universe in order to safeguard the future of his people.

Most of the shooting is taking place in Budapest, Hungary, and Jordan ahead of the film's 20 November, 2020 release. Villeneuve has managed to gather a stellar star cast for the film. Apart from Timothée, the cast includes Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. Chang Chen may also be in talks to come on board the project, adds the report.

Denis Villenueve had mentioned earlier that the first half of the two-part adaptation was the only film to have been green-lit by the studio and there was no confirmation on the second one. However, the recent press release also states that Hans Zimmer will be composing the score for the film. This will mark the second collaboration after Zimmer co-produced Blade Runner 2049's soundtrack alongside Benjamin Wallfisch.

