Dulquer Salmaan's birthday gift; Disha Patani is Bharat's Radha: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Abhishek Bachchan shares new Manmarziyaan poster, release date

Abhishek Bachchan, who will soon be seen in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan, shared the new poster and release date of the movie. The movie is now slated to release on 14 September. It stars Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu alongside Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles. New posters for Dulquer's Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal released on actor's birthday

Starring Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Varma in the lead roles, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal two got new posters on the actor's birthday. The movie is scheduled to release later this year and has been directed by Desingh Periyasamy. Disha Patani is Bharat's Radha

Disha Patani, who will be seen alongside Salman Khan in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, shared a picture of herself holding a piece of clothing that simply read 'Radha'. The Baaghi 2 actress is set to be featured a circus sequence in the upcoming movie.

Karan Johar wishes Janhvi-Ishaan as Dhadak crosses Rs 54 cr mark

Looking far and ahead! A new path and an exciting journey awaits them...great films and constant learning! Welcome to the movies you too!!! All of us at @DharmaMovies love you! ❤️@ShashankKhaitan @apoorvamehta18 pic.twitter.com/aS56t2B3F6 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 28, 2018

Karan Johar, the producer of Dhadak, wished Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter for the moderate success of their Bollywood debut movie. "Looking far and ahead! A new path and an exciting journey awaits them," the producer wrote. Kajal Agarwal's birthday wishes for Dhanush

Happy Birthday @dhanushkraja Much love and lots of good wishes for a great year ahead!! pic.twitter.com/bbSrlD2CGA — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) July 28, 2018

Kajal Agarwal, who was seen in the movie Maari alongside Dhanush, wished the actor a happy birthday in a tweet. The actress wrote, "Much love and lots of good wishes for a great year ahead!!"

Huma Qureshi on turning 'older and (hopefully) wiser'

On my #birthday as I turn older and (hopefully) wiser.... Only one thought in my head ... 'Fear is stupid. So are regrets' ... Thank you for all the love and duas #blessed #love #humaqureshi #onlylove pic.twitter.com/ILhGczjYmu — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) July 28, 2018

Another star who celebrates her birthday today is Huma Qureshi. The actress, who was recently seen in Rajanikanth's Kaala, tweeted "as I turn older and (hopefully) wiser.... Only one thought in my head ... 'Fear is stupid. So are regrets'."

Updated Date: Jul 28, 2018 15:02 PM