Dulquer Salmaan transforms into a cop in Salute first look; Malayalam action flick to also star Diana Penty

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Salute marks the Malayalam movie debut of Diana Penty.

Dulquer Salmaan on Monday revealed the first look of his upcoming movie Salute. The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the poster of Salute, a movie in which he will be playing the role of a policeman.

Dulquer looks sharp as he dons the khaki uniform and complements his looks with the quintessential moustache and black aviators. Sitting on a black classic Royal Enfield, Dulquer shared the post and wrote in the caption that it is an “End Game!” He further mentioned that as embarrassing as it is, he is presenting himself in his newest film titled Salute. Dulquer also dedicated a salute to his “wonderful” cast and crew.

The movie will also star Diana Penty, which will mark her Mollywood debut. The movie is directed by Rosshan Andrrews. Actor Saniya Iyappan will be seen in a pivotal role.

According to The News Minute, the script for the upcoming cop-thriller is written by renowned duo Bobby and Sanjay. Salute is produced under Dulquer’s production company, Wayfarer Films.

The background score and soundtrack will be composed by popular music composer Santosh Narayanan. Stunt choreographer Dhilip Subbarayyan will choreograph the action sequences.

Last month, Diana had shared a sneak peek into her new beginnings in the Malayalam film industry. Sharing a picture with Dulquer, Diana was seen holding the movie slate as the two actors posed for the camera. Diana captioned the picture and wrote, “cheers to new beginnings!” Diana further stated that she was “super excited” to join the cast and the whole crew of Salute on this new journey.