Dulquer Salmaan to lead untitled film directed by R Balki, says cinematographer PC Sreeram
Billed as a 'psychological thriller', the project reunites Dulquer Salmaan and PC Sreeram after the 2015 hit romance drama O Kadhal Kanmani.
Actor Dulquer Salmaan is set to collaborate with director R Balki on a feature film, veteran cinematographer PC Sreeram has announced on Twitter Tuesday night.
Billed as a "psychological thriller", the project also reunites Salmaan and Sreeram after the 2015 hit romance drama O Kadhal Kanmani.
Here is the announcement
My next project with Balki will have Dulquer Salman.
Its a psychological thriller .
Eagerly waiting to start work.#RBalki@dulQuer pic.twitter.com/g0C7AKHoMf
— pcsreeramISC (@pcsreeram) May 25, 2021
Salmaan, who predominantly features in Malayalam films, has worked in Hindi movies like Karwaan and The Zoya Factor.
In a career spanning 40 years across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages, Sreeram has films such as Nayakan, Geethanjali, Koodum Thedi, Alaipayuthey, Balki's Cheeni Kum and Putham Pudhu Kaalai to his credit.
The director of photography, who is one of the founding members of Indian Society of Cinematographers (ISC), is known for his collaborations with Mani Ratnam and Balki.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
