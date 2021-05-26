Entertainment

Dulquer Salmaan to lead untitled film directed by R Balki, says cinematographer PC Sreeram

Billed as a 'psychological thriller', the project reunites Dulquer Salmaan and PC Sreeram after the 2015 hit romance drama O Kadhal Kanmani.

May 26, 2021
Dulquer Salmaan. Twitter @DulquerOnlineFC

Actor Dulquer Salmaan is set to collaborate with director R Balki on a feature film, veteran cinematographer PC Sreeram has announced on Twitter Tuesday night.

Billed as a "psychological thriller", the project also reunites Salmaan and Sreeram after the 2015 hit romance drama O Kadhal Kanmani.

Here is the announcement

Salmaan, who predominantly features in Malayalam films, has worked in Hindi movies like Karwaan and The Zoya Factor.

In a career spanning 40 years across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages, Sreeram has films such as Nayakan, Geethanjali, Koodum Thedi, Alaipayuthey, Balki's Cheeni Kum and Putham Pudhu Kaalai to his credit.

The director of photography, who is one of the founding members of Indian Society of Cinematographers (ISC), is known for his collaborations with Mani Ratnam and Balki.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: May 26, 2021

