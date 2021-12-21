Hey Sinamika, which also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal opposite Salmaan, is set to release on 25 February next year. The Tamil romantic comedy marks the directorial debut of choreographer Brinda.

The first look of Dulquer Salmaan’s Hey Sinamika has been released. The Bangalore Days actor took to social media to share the first poster of the film.

“Wait is over, Presenting the super colourful FIRST LOOK . Yours truly as Yaazhan in #HeySinamika Film to hit big screens on Feb 25, 2022”, wrote Salmaan on his Twitter account.

Hey Sinamika, which also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal opposite Salmaan, is set to release on 25 February next year. The Tamil romantic comedy marks the directorial debut of choreographer Brinda.

The poster features Salmaan in a variety of colourful looks. The Kurup actor will reportedly play the role of a DJ, in the upcoming movie.

The title of the much-awaited Tamil drama is inspired by the song Aye Sinamika from Mani Ratnam's OK Kanmani, which also starred Dulquer Salmaan.

Hey Sinamika will feature cinematography by Preetha Jayaraman and editing by Radha Sridhar. The music of the film is being composed by Govind Vasantha, while the lyrics and screenplay are written by Madhan Karky.

The film revolves around a married couple (Salmaan and Hydari), where Hydari plans to separate from her husband after five years of marriage. Aggarwal plays a woman who comes into the lives of the couple at this point in time.

This will be Salmaan’s first collaboration with both Aggarwal and Hydari. The Karwaan actor is enjoying the success of his latest release Kurup, which has performed well both critically and commercially. Co-produced by Salmaan’s production house Wayfarer films, the crime drama saw him essay the role of Sukumar Kurup, a wanted criminal who was accused of murder and faking his own death.

Aggarwal has several films in the pipeline, including Paris Paris, Ghosty, Karungaapiyam, Acharya, and Indian 2. She is also set to star in the Hindi movie Uma. Meanwhile, Hydari was last seen in the film Telugu film Maha Samudram.