Dulquer Salmaan reunites with makers of Mahanati for period drama; see concept poster

To celebrate Dulquer Salmaan’s 34th birthday, makers of Mahanati announced their upcoming film by releasing a concept poster.

Dulquer Salmaan is reuniting with the makers of Mahanati for a yet-untitled period drama. On the occasion of Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday today, 28 July, the makers unveiled a concept poster to mark the announcement of the project

The untitled movie is a trilingual drama and will see Dulquer essay the role of a Lieutenant named Ram. The actor also shared the concept poster of the same on his Instagram account earlier today.

The still features a telegram with a silhouette of a soldier (Salmaan) in the centre. According to The Hindu, the film will be a period love story set in the year 1964. The Bangalore Days actor wrote that he was excited to play the character.

Produced by Priyanka Dutt under Swapna Cinemas, it will be presented by Vyjayanthi Movies.

Dulquer Salmaan and the presenters of the film have teamed up earlier for the biopic hit Mahanati/ Nadigaiyer Thilagam, which won several national awards.

Meanwhile, Dulquer awaits the release of his upcoming Malayalam film Kurup. A brief teaser of the same was released earlier today to commemorate his birthday. Sobhita Dhulipala plays the leading lady in Kurup, which has been directed by Srinath Rajendran.

He will also be seen in Brinda Gopal's Hey Sinamika alongside Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal