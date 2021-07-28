Dulquer Salmaan will be seen as a cop in Rosshan Andrrews-directed Malayalam film Salute, which also stars Diana Penty.

Shoot of Dulquer Salmaan-Rosshan Andrrews' Malayalam film Salute comes to an end

Dulquer Salmaan will be seen as a cop in Rosshan Andrrews' upcoming film Salute, the shoot of which ended in Hyderabad recently. The director shared a picture with the film's team and thanked the technicians, as well as Salmaan, who serves as producer.

It was previously reported that the film stars Diana Penty as the female lead. This project marks her Mollywood debut.Lakshmi Gopalaswamy and Manoj K Jayan are also part of the cast.

The script for the upcoming cop-thriller is written by renowned duo Bobby and Sanjay. Salute is produced under Salmaan’s production company, Wayfarer Films. The background score and soundtrack is composed by Santosh Narayanan. Stunt choreographer Dhilip Subbarayyan has choreographed the action sequences.

First look of Dulquer Salmaan's untitled multilingual project unveiled

On the actor's birthday, the first look of his multilingual project was revealed. Hanu Raghavapudi has directed the film, in which Salmaan plays Lieutenant Ram.

Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte to star in Vasan Bala's Monica, O My Darling

The first character stills of Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi and the rest of the cast, from Netflix's Monica, O My Darling, were released today. Bala, who recently directed the short Spotlight in the Ray anthology from Netflix, reunites with the streamer for the film.

Production on the Netflix movie, which marks Vasan Bala's third feature directorial, is currently underway. He previously helmed the unreleased Peddlers and the 2018 action-comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

The film also stars Aarya actor Sikandar Kher, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor of Guilty fame, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor Sukant Goel, Super Deluxe actor Bagavathi Perumal and Zayn Marie Khan, recently seen on the streamer's anthology Feels Like Ishq.

Kuruthi to release on 11 August on Amazon Prime Video

Kuruthi stars actors Prithviraj Sukumaran, Murali Gopy, Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko and Srindaa in prominent roles. The Malayalam thriller is directed by Manu Warrier and produced by Supriya Menon under the banner of Prithviraj Productions.

Spielberg's semi-autobiographical film adds Judd Hirsch, Jeannie Berlin to cast

Oscar nominees Judd Hirsch, Jeannie Berlin, and veteran stage and screen actors Robin Bartlett and Jonathan Hadary have been roped in to star in master filmmaker Steven Spielberg's film based on his childhood.

The movie, which is loosely based on Spielberg''s experiences as a child in Arizona, now has the working title of The Fabelmans.

The quartet represents the older relatives in the fictional family of a young, aspiring filmmaker (played by Gabriel LaBelle) at the centre of the film, reported Variety.

They join a star-studded cast led by Michelle Williams and Paul Dano, who are playing versions of Spielberg's late parents, with Seth Rogen essaying a character based on the veteran director's favourite uncle.

Julia Butters is attached to play Spielberg's sister. Sam Rechner, Oakes Fegley, Chloe East and Isabelle Kusman are cast in the role of his high school classmates.

Spielberg has co-written the script with Tony Kushner, his regular collaborator on films like Lincoln and the upcoming West Side Story. They are also attached as producers on the film along with Kristie Macosko Krieger, backed by Amblin Partners.

Production is currently underway, with a release planned for next year.

Richa Chadha to play investigating officer on Tigmanshu Dhulia's Six Suspects

Richa Chadha is thrilled to star in filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia's upcoming series Six Suspects and says the murder mystery features her in a complex character of an upright investigating officer trying to make her way in the male dominated system.

Co-starring Pratik Gandhi, Six Suspects will premiere on Disney + Hotstar. The series is an adaptation of author Vikas Swarup's 2008 novel of the same name.

The show has been produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms and Reel Life Entertainment.

First look of Dhanush's Maaran out

The first look and title of Dhanush's upcoming film, directed by Karthick Naren, was released today on the actor's birthday. Maaran is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, and sees Dhanush as a classic mainstream hero, slamming a goon's face into a glass table.

Malavika Mohanan, Smruthi Venkat and Samuthirakani are also part of the cast. Sharfu and Suhas have penned the script, while lyricist has been credited with dialogue and additional screenplay, writes Cinema Express.

Nora Fatehi's 'Zaalima Coca Cola' released



Shreya Ghoshal sings T-Series new single 'Zaalima Coca Cola', composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Vayu has written the lyrics of the song picturised on Nora Fatehi. Ganesh Acharya has choreographed the dance moves.