Dubstep DJ Cookie Monsta aka Tony Cook dies aged 31, his label Circus Records confirms

Tony Cook's cause of death has not yet been revealed

Popular Dubstep DJ Cookie Monsta has died at the age of 31. His record label Circus Records confirmed the news with a statement that said they were devastated.

According to a report in Metro.co.uk, the statement read, "Our beloved Tony Cook (aka Cookie Monsta) has left us. We are devastated; no words can contain our feelings on such a day."

It went on to add that all their thoughts to go to Tony's family, friends, and especially to Tony's son Olly, "the Mini Monsta".

They further wrote that out of respect to Tony's family, they will hold off on commenting until deemed appropriate.

The label also issued a Tweet that read, "The world will miss you Cookie, we will miss you brother."

See the post

The world will miss you Cookie, we will miss you brother. pic.twitter.com/lbir8HI9AM — Circus Records (@circus_records) October 2, 2020

As per the Metro report, Cook's cause of death has not yet been revealed. Following the death of Cookie Monsta, fellow DJs expressed their condolences on social media. KOVEN wrote that everyone is "beyond devastated" at the news, adding, "He was always so much fun to be around, he had a wonderful and caring soul. We are so so sad for this loss to everyone that knew him. Rest in peace."

We are honestly beyond devastated at the news just shared by circus records, the passing of Tony, Cookie Monsta. He was always so much fun to be around, he had a wonderful and caring soul. We are so so sad for this loss to everyone that knew him. Rest in peace. ❤️ — KOVEN. (@KOVENuk) October 2, 2020

Electronic artist Dirt Monkey added, "Damn... rip to the absolute legend cookie monsta, another reminder about how fragile life can be."

Damn... rip to the absolute legend cookie monsta, another reminder about how fragile life can be 😢 — MURT DONKEY (@dirtmonkeymusic) October 2, 2020

EDM artist Downlink too condoled his death, writing, "I remember passing tunes back and forth on the dubstep forum back in the day," adding, "a true OG and pioneer of the dirty dubstep sound has left us. RIP Tony Cookie Monsta."

I remember passing tunes back and forth on the dubstepforum back in the day.. a true OG and pioneer of the dirty dubstep sound has left us. RIP Tony Cookie Monsta — Downlink (@downlinkmusic) October 2, 2020

As per a report in People, last year, the DJ had cancelled his tour revealing that he had been struggling with a mental health issue. In August 2019 he had shared a post that he was in a better place and was returning to the music scene.