Dua Lipa meets Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai, thanks him for teaching her Bollywood dance moves

English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa posed for a picture with Shah Rukh Khan ahead of her performance in Mumbai on 16 November. She even thanked the actor for teaching her some Bollywood moves.

The singer shared a picture where both the stars can be seen striking a picture-perfect pose. The actor sported a casual look in a blue shirt and jeans along with a white t-shirt, while the 24-year-old singer looked chic in a tan crop top paired well with black denim.

Here is the photo

So fun hanging with @iamsrk today! Thank you for teaching me your Bollywood moves!! 🇮🇳❤️ pic.twitter.com/iXlH5BZWq4 — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) November 16, 2019

Shah Rukh posed for a picture with Dua and also extended his best wishes for the performance.

Here is SRK's tweet

Have decided to live by ‘New Rules’ and who better to learn them from but @DUALIPA herself!! What a charming and beautiful young lady....& her voice!! Wish her all my love for the concert tonight. Dua if you can, try the steps I taught u on stage. pic.twitter.com/myEmoTlMka — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 16, 2019

The 'Electricity' singer shared the stage on Saturday with pop-icon Katy Perry for the One Plus Music Festival. Dua on Tuesday exuded excitement over the same on her social media accounts.

Meanwhile, Perry, who landed in the city days ago was recently at Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar's star-studded party, which was also attended by Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday and Arjun Kapoor, among others.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

