Dua Lipa drops new animated single Hallucinate, reveals song was made entirely during lockdown

'Hallucinate' is the latest track from Lipa's hit sophomore album Future Nostalgia, following 'Don't Start Now', 'Physical' and 'Break My Heart'.

Making the most of the lockdown days, singer Dua Lipa on Friday has dropped a new animated song 'Hallucinate.'

The visuals for Lipa's latest trippy single is directed by Lisha Tan, and the animation is done by The Mill.

The video clip features Dua's cartoon figure taking up the centre stage, grooving to the song along with other characters.

Lipa shared the song on Instagram, revealing the entire song was made during the lockdown.

Check out the video here

(With inputs from Asian News International)