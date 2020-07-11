Dua Lipa drops new animated single Hallucinate, reveals song was made entirely during lockdown
'Hallucinate' is the latest track from Lipa's hit sophomore album Future Nostalgia, following 'Don't Start Now', 'Physical' and 'Break My Heart'.
Making the most of the lockdown days, singer Dua Lipa on Friday has dropped a new animated song 'Hallucinate.'
The visuals for Lipa's latest trippy single is directed by Lisha Tan, and the animation is done by The Mill.
The video clip features Dua's cartoon figure taking up the centre stage, grooving to the song along with other characters.
Lipa shared the song on Instagram, revealing the entire song was made during the lockdown.
Check out the video here
'Hallucinate' is the latest track from Lipa's hit sophomore album Future Nostalgia, following 'Don't Start Now', 'Physical' and 'Break My Heart'.
(With inputs from Asian News International)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
MTV VMAs aims to become first major award ceremony to occur in physical venue since coronavirus outbreak
MTV has announced some VMA performances would take place at unspecified New York landmarks.
Eminem, Kid Cudi's new song criticises police brutality, those not taking precautions against coronavirus
Eminem has collaborated with Kid Cudi for a new single titled 'The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady'
Katy Perry debuts title track Smile from fifth studio album; release on 14 August
In an earlier post, Katy Perry wrote Smile 'is my journey towards the light - with stories of resilience, hope, and love.'