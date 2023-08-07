Driver says he considered Treat Williams a friend and charges in crash are not warranted
Richard Treat Williams starred in the TV series Everwood and the movie Hair.
A driver accused of causing a crash that killed Treat Williams knew the actor and considered him a friend but denied wrongdoing and said charges are not warranted.
Ryan Koss, the managing creative director of the Dorset Theatre Festival in Vermont, said he knew Williams for years as a member of the tight-knit community, as well as a fellow theater member. He said he was devastated by Williams’ death and offered his “sincerest condolences” to the actor’s family. “I considered him a friend,” Koss said.
Koss, 35, of Dorset, issued a statement Friday evening, three days after being issued a citation for grossly negligent operation causing death. He was ordered to appear in court in September to be formally charged.
Related Articles
A Vermont State Police investigation concluded Koss’ vehicle pulled in front of Williams’ motorcycle on June 12 in Dorset, but Koss said he’s “confident the facts will show I obeyed all relevant traffic laws, and the state’s charges are unwarranted.”
Williams, 71, of Manchester Center, was pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center in New York.
Richard Treat Williams starred in the TV series “Everwood” and the movie “Hair.” He appeared in more than 120 TV and film roles, including the movies “The Eagle Has Landed,” “Prince of the City” and “Once Upon a Time in America.”
also read
Veteran actor Rajatava Dutta praises Ayushmann Khurrana, says 'He has become the voice of change'
The actor added, "Ayushmann's portrayals bring social issues to the forefront," citing examples of some of the films Khurrana has done in his career so far
"I welcome you all to our world of HYPHEN," says Kriti Sanon as she announces her new beauty brand on her birthday
She captioned the post- "Today, on 27th July 2023, my heart is filled with joy and gratitude as I welcome you all to our world of HYPHEN."
If you take a shot every time Barbie says patriarchy, you'll pass out: Elon Musk takes a dig at the film 'Barbie'
The film was anticipated for a long time, mostly due to the clash with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer at the box-office on July 21. It has turned out to be a success at the ticket windows