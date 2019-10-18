You are here:

Drive trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez challenge each other in high-octane thriller

Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez's action-thriller Drive is the first original film from Karan Johar's Dharma Productions to release on Netflix. The makers have now released the trailer of the film, which depicts the leading stars challenge each other in a car race.

Audience is told that while Jacqueline's character is a seasoned car racer, Sushant is a Formula 1 driver. While the two enter a fun-filled face-off, the romance begins brewing between them.

Check out the trailer of Drive

The actress had earlier made an announcement of the release, sharing the news on Instagram. Check out her post

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the action-thriller also features Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Vibha Chhibber, Sapna Pabbi, and Vikramjeet Virk.

After announcing Drive as an edgy action franchise, the makers shared a teaser in January this year, revealing its release date. The movie was previously scheduled to release in June but got further delayed reportedly owing to production issues.

Check out the teaser of Drive

Sushant, who was last seen in Chhichhore alongside Shraddha Kapoor, will also be seen later in Dil Bechara, the Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars. Meanwhile, Jacqueline will be next seen in Kick 2. She will also appear in Netflix thriller Mrs. Serial Killer.

Updated Date: Oct 18, 2019 15:30:34 IST