The real, raw and hard-hitting teaser of Drishyam Films’ SIYA is out now. Have a look.

Earthy, real and gripping, Drishyam Films released the teaser of their upcoming film, ‘SIYA’. The Manish Mundra directorial is another honest human story from the Indian heartland that’s guaranteed to spark conversation and debate!

The teaser of the drama is out today giving the audiences a sense of the brutality and despair countless victims of violence and rape endure. It also throws light on the shocking indifference with which the subject continues to be treated in the country. The teaser of the film is hard-hitting and will make you yearn for Siya's plight and from what we can see, the actors have delivered a raw and applause-worthy performance in the movie.

Produced by Drishyam Films, SIYA tells the tale of a small-town girl who despite all hurdles, decides to take down oppressive patriarchy and fight for justice. The film stars Pooja Pandey and Vineet Kumar Singh, both of whom will be seen in completely new avatars as they bring life to these challenging characters.

Says director Manish Mundra, “SIYA isn’t just a film but a movement. It’s a voice that will resonate with victims who’ve endured unimaginable emotional, physical and mental pain. While the film is based out of the heartland of India, much like most of our films, it speaks to a global audience.”

Drishyam Films has delivered several hit movies such as Newton which was India's official entry for the Oscars, Masaan; the winner of two Cannes Film Festival awards and Ankhon Dekhi, the opening film at the 8th annual Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival (MISAFF). Now Drishyam Films is all set to bring to the audience another hard-hitting human story of India, SIYA. Starring breakthrough talents like Pooja Pandey and Vineet Kumar Singh, the film tells the tale of a small-town girl who despite all hurdles, decides to fight the oppressive patriarchy and takes off on a quest for justice.

Produced by Drishyam Films, SIYA is directed by Manish Mundra and will release nationwide on 16th September 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.