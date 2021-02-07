Drishyam 2 trailer: Jeethu Joseph directorial finds Mohanlal's peaceful life upended by new revelations

Drishyam 2, releasing on Amazon Prime Video on 19 February, takes place six years after the events of the first film.

The trailer of the much-awaited Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 2, has now been unveiled.

The film, directed by Jeethu Joseph, will release on Amazon Prime Video India on 19 February.

Check out the trailer here

Drishyam 2 is the sequel of the hit crime thriller Drishyam, which released in 2013 and was remade in several languages.

Apart from Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil, also reprise their roles from the first film. The sequel takes place six years after the events of Drishyam.

The trailer begins with a glimpse of Georgekutty (Mohanlal) and his family trying to lead normal lives after the events of the first film. Georgekutty, who has always been a fan of movies, has now dipped his toes in the theatre business, which his wife believes is doomed to fail. However, things take a turn for the worse for Georgekutty when an inspector reopens the investigation of the death of the cop's son. The townsfolk also suspect some foul play, as some claim the cop's son was a friend of Georekutty's daughter.

"Drishyam 2 isn’t just a good-versus-evil crime thriller. It is an immersive story about Georgekutty and his family and the emotional journey he goes through to save them, at any cost," Mohanlal had said about the movie, as per a report in The Indian Express.

The film has been shot in Kochi and Thodupuzha. Joseph said the film's producer Antony Perumbavoor had spoken to him on the OTT release and it is expected that the film will receive a wider audience. At least 66 films, including Kunjali Marikar of Mohanlal have been held up due to COVID-19 .

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)