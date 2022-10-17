In 2015’s Drishyam, Ajay Devgn played the role of a fourth-fail common man named Vijay, who outsmarts a bunch of some highly qualified police officers. Tabu was hot on his family’s trail as her son was missing after an unfortunate mishap. In the end, it was revealed he was killed accidentally by Vijay’s daughter and only he knows where the dead body is. Seven years later, the investigation and trail continue and this time, Akshaye Khanna joins in too.

Watch the trailer of the sequel:

The first poster of the film was shared by the leading man a few days back. The poster not only shows Ajay exhibiting an intense expression but is also shared with a cryptic caption, the trajectory which was maintained while sharing the first looks of Tabu and Akshaye. All in all the fans are so intrigued with glimpses of the upcoming movie that they have already declared it to be the “Movie of the year.”

While unveiling his first look, Ajay wrote in the caption, “Sawaal yeh nahin ki aapki aakhon ke saamne kya hai; sawaal yeh hai ki aap dekh kya rahe hain. Drishyam2, Case Reopens on 18th November 2022.” In the picture, Ajay, who is holding a spade in his left hand, can be seen standing at the forefront of a heap of soil. Dressed in an olive green shirt atop a pair of denim jeans, Ajay can be seen sporting a bearded look in the second part of Abhishek Pathak’s directorial. This comes a few days after Ajay took to his official Twitter account to share the first look of Tabu in their upcoming mystery thriller. While sharing the poster, Ajay shared a cryptic caption and wrote, “Kaha tha na, woh itni jaldi humara peecha nahi chodne wale…woh fir aayenge.”

The film is all set to release on November 18.

