Drishyam 2 to be remade in Telugu with Venkatesh in lead, Jeethu Joseph announces

The remake, which will go on floors in March, will mark director Jeethu Joseph's foray into Telugu cinema.

Jeethu Joseph, the director of Mohanlal's Malayalam movie Drishyam 2: The Resumption, has now announced he'll team up with actor Venkatesh to helm the Telugu version of the thriller. The filmmaker announced the news on Instagram, sharing a picture with the Telugu superstar.

As per the post, the filming will commence in March. This will mark Joseph's maiden foray into Telugu cinema.

Fronted by Mohanlal in the lead role, Drishyam 2 is the sequel to the 2013 blockbuster Drishyam. The sequel, set six years after the events of the first movie, charts the struggles of Georgekutty (Mohanlal) and his family when the townsfolk are suspicious about the death of the son of the Inspector General of Police gets killed.

"Drishyam 2 isn’t just a good-versus-evil crime thriller. It is an immersive story about Georgekutty and his family and the emotional journey he goes through to save them, at any cost," Mohanlal had said about the movie, as per a report in The Indian Express.

Drishyam 2 also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sarath, and Siddique, among others.

The 2013 film was based on a story of a father who went to great lengths to cover-up the murder committed by his wife and elder daughter.

The storyline of the film had inspired remakes in several Indian languages. In the Tamil version of the film, Kamal Haasan played the lead role, while in the Hindi adaptation Ajay Devgn plays the protagonist.