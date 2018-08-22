Drew Barrymore, M Night Shyamalan to appear as guests on Netflix's new talk show hosted by Norm Macdonald

Netflix has revealed that Norm Macdonald’s upcoming talk show, Norm Macdonald has a Show, will premiere on 14 September as a ten-episode series. The streaming giant also unveiled the complete guest list featuring Drew Barrymore, David Spade, Judge Judy, David Letterman, Jane Fonda, Chevy Chase, M Night Shyamalan, Michael Keaton, Billy Joe Shaver and Lorne Michaels.

Adam Eget, co-host of the Norm Macdonald Live, will also be joining this new venture. Netflix recently cancelled the weekly talk shows of Michelle Wolf and Joel McHale due to low viewership numbers, reports Engadget.

The streaming giant, however, will continue to produce their other talk shows — Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee with Jerry Seinfeld and My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. Unlike the other series, Norm Macdonald has a Show won't stream on a weekly or monthly basis but will have all the episodes available at one go.

The company also said that it is currently only testing this with a segment of users to see if this really benefits them, and will eventually decide if they want to roll it out to all users.

Updated Date: Aug 22, 2018 17:51 PM