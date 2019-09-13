Dream Girl audience review: Ayushmann Khurrana's performance makes this the funniest film of 2019

(Every Friday, Firstpost will be running an audience review of the big release of the week, in an attempt to answer the most fundamental question: should you watch this film or not?)

What is the movie about?

The current box office heartthrob and audience favourite, Ayushmann Khurrana is back on the big screen with the much awaited Dream Girl. Debutant director Raaj Shaandilyaa along with his co-writer Nirmaan D. Singh present this quirky entertainer in the best way possible. We all have received one sleazy sms at least once in our lives asking if we are lonely and want to chat with a special someone. The story of Dream Girl is based exactly on that concept but with a hilarious twist.

Born in a middle class family in Mathura, Ayushmann plays a Haryanvi boy named Karamveer Singh. He is shown essaying the role of Sita in his hometown's Ramlila ever since he was a kid. Reason? His ability to easily impersonate a woman's voice. Fed up of his father's (Annu Kapoor) taunts of being a jobless young man and making peanuts by playing Sita, a series of events leads Ayushmann to a shady adult hotline company run by Rajesh Sharma. Everything else that follows from that moment onwards is what makes Dream Girl a laugh riot. The way Ayushmann as Pooja tackles with not one but five crazy situations is what makes Dream Girl the funniest movie of 2019.

What works?

To begin with, it is definitely the concept. It is so refreshing to see a young star of today's generation is ready to experiment with the most unique scripts. While others are concerned about their abs and muscles, we have Ayushmann who is doing what others are majorly failing to do one important thing: acting. He has lived, breathed and been in complete character all along.

The stellar supporting cast in this movie is just as important as the main lead. Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Raj Bhansali, Abhishek Banerjee and Nidhi Bisht are at their best and have some really hilarious scenes in the movie. They do complete justice to their characters. One thing that really works with Dream Girl is the clean and effortless writing that the director and writer hold on to from start to end.

His on screen pairing with Nushrat Bharucha for the first time is refreshing and will definitely be accepted by the audience.

What doesn't work?

I did not find even one dull moment during the movie. Not one unnecessary scene, dialogue, song or character.

Verdict:

This one is a clear cut winner and adds another hit in Ayushmann's filmography. Major props to the director, writer and actors for giving the audience an entertaining film after ages. Dream Girl is the perfect family friendly entertainer that shouldn't be missed this weekend.

Ayushmann is a force to watch out for. His script choices make him the most bankable star today who is on his way to give his sixth back-to-back blockbuster.

