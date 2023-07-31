Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana introduces Ananya Panday as Pari in new poster

The much-awaited sequel Dream Girl 2 has delighted fans once again with the release of a captivating new poster, introducing the stunning Ananya Panday as “Pari.” The poster, featuring Ananya Panday alongside Ayushmann Khurrana is exuding elegance and charm and showcases a mesmerizing display of on-screen chemistry that promises to infuse the film with a fresh and irresistible vibe.

Ananya Panday aka “Pari,” is certain to win hearts with her allure and charisma. As the audience eagerly anticipates her performance, the poster aptly captures the essence of her role and offers a glimpse into the captivating journey that lies ahead.

Paired opposite Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana perfectly complements her with his magnetic presence. Their on-screen chemistry is vividly evident in the poster, sparking excitement among fans and movie enthusiasts worldwide. The duo’s is adding a fresh vibe to the film that will resonate with audiences.

Dream Girl 2 is set to captivate audiences with its unique blend of laughter, romance, and enthralling storytelling. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, this cinematic extravaganza is set to hit theatres on 25th August 2023.