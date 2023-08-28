Bollywood has made a roaring comeback in the last few months at the box office. After Satyaprem Ki Katha, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaan, OMG 2 and Gadar 2, Ayushmann Khurrana & Ananya Panday starrer Dream Girl 2 continued the winning streak of the Hindi film industry at the ticket windows. While the comic caper is riding high with its hilarious content and superb performances of the ensemble cast, Dream Girl 2 has created and shattered several records in the domestic market.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s biggest opener

Raaj Shaandilyaa’s directorial emerged as the biggest opener for Ayushmann Khurrana as it raked in Rs 10.69 crore. It crushed Dream Girl (Rs 10.05 crore) and Bala (Rs 10.15 crore) to achieve this feat.

Ananya Panday’s 2nd biggest opener

The young actress got her second biggest opener of all time after Student of the Year 2, which collected Rs 12.06 crore on its first day at the box office.

8th biggest opener of 2023

Dream Girl 2 surpassed OMG 2 (Rs 10.26 crore) to become the eighth biggest opener of 2023 after Pathaan (Rs 57 crore), Gadar 2 (Rs 40.10 crore), Adipurush (Rs 36 crore), Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Rs 70.64 crore), Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (Rs 15.81 crore), Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Rs 11.10 crore) and Bholaa (Rs 11.20 crore).

2023’s 8th-highest opening weekend grosser

Talking about the first weekend grosser of 2023, DG 2 grabbed the 8th spot in the list with the collection of around Rs 42.21 crore after Pathaan (Rs 280.75 crore), Gadar 2 (Rs 134.88 crore), Adipurush (Rs 103 crore), Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Rs 15.73 crore), Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (Rs 68.17 crore), Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Rs 45.90 crore) and OMG 2 (Rs 43.11 crore).

Ayushmann Khurrana’s 4th highest first weekend grosser

After Badhaai Ho (Rs 46 crore), Bala (Rs 43.95 crore) and Dream Girl (Rs 44.57 crore), Dream Girl 2 emerged as the fourth-highest weekend grosser of all time for Ayushmann Khurrana

Ananya Panday’s highest opening weekend grosser

On the other hand, the comic caper emerged as the highest first-weekend grosser for Ananya beating SOTY 2 (Rs 38.83 crore) and Pati Patni Aur Woh (Rs 35.94 crore).

3rd highest grosser of Ananya Panday

Dream Girl 2 has already emerged as the third highest grosser of the actress beating Liger, which earned Rs 20.05 crore in its theatrical run.

8th highest grosser of Ayushmann Khurrana

In just 3 days, DG 2 became Ayushmann’s eighth-highest grosser of all time after Badhaai Ho (Rs 137.61 crore), Dream Girl (Rs 142.26), Bala (Rs 116.81 crore), AndhaDhun (Rs 74.59 crore), Article 15 (Rs 65.45 crore), Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (Rs 43.11 crore) and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (Rs 60.78 crore).