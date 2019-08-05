Drama @ 10 served in a cafe on your TV

Aah... drama! Can't deal with it, can't live without it either.

It's the salt for our souls that we love sprinkling swadanusar (according to taste!). Although ironically, no one likes to be the one to initiate drama. Popular opinion is, an intense dramatic bout is best enjoyed as a quiet spectator from a reasonable distance. Agree?

If you did, boy do we have the perfect serving for your drama cravings! Zee Café is providing room service for the best British Dramas out there, with BBC First that will leave you #ShakenAndStirred. And the best part is that this dramatic British room service is available for consumption in two very convenient ways – you can either choose to watch one episode daily of your favourite #BritishDramasOnZeeCafé at 10 or go on an all-day-long binge session over the weekend!

Here’s a little peek through Zee Cafe's feast for your eyes, with some fantastic shows.

Brexit: The Uncivil War with Fish and Chips

There are over 10,000 chip shops in the United Kingdom. Not a single shop will sell you fish and chips à la carte. If you get chips, then you get fish. And vice versa. It’s hard to imagine eating either of these foods separately… Just how it’s hard to envision the United Kingdom not being a part of the European Union.

Imagine if the government imposed a ban on selling fish and chips together - a symbol of being British. There would be an uproar, people would flood the streets in protest, the media would verbally crucify the policymakers; in short, there will be DRAMA!

That drama is the foundation of Brexit: The Uncivil War starring Benedict Cumberbatch. It is an open kitchen that shows all the secret ingredients that cooked up Brexit. This TV movie makes for a compelling watch because it portrays big truths about today’s politics, which are not just restricted to the United Kingdom.

Watch Brexit: The Uncivil War only on Zee Café from 5th August at 10.

The McMafia Trifle

A trifle is by far the tastiest layered dessert. It contains a layer of sponge cake, custard, jelly, heavy cream and some fresh fruits, which makes it almost as irresistible as the lure of corruption.

Did anyone say layers?

McMafia suits this to the T. The show revolves around Alex Godman - the English-raised son of an exiled Russian crime family. His life seems sorted at first with a successful, legitimate business and a beautiful British girlfriend, but there are several layers to his life, which might turn out to be sour. McMafia is slick and innovative with a Russian mafia family at its core. If you’re a fan of the slickness of Bond movies and the dark elegance of the Godfather trilogy, then McMafia will be right up your alley.

Watch McMafia only on Zee Café from 6th August at 10.

Les Misérables – It’s a Full English Breakfast!

Love it or hate it, but you cannot ignore it! A Full English Breakfast is not just a morning meal but a phenomenon that consists of bacon, poached eggs, grilled tomatoes, fried mushrooms, toast, sausages, black pudding, baked beans and bubble and squeak. Phew, that was a mouthful!

But if this chaos appeals to you, Les Misérables will take your breath away!

It has love. It has death. It showcases the struggle for social justice in early 19th-century France. Les Misérables is a full course of a show, a beautiful and possibly one of the most exciting adaptations of the Victor Hugo novel!

Watch Les Misérables only on Zee Café from 28th August at 10.

Mother Father Son – Quite a Sticky Toffee Pudding Situation!

A Sticky Toffee Pudding is one of the most indulgent desserts if done right. A little more than required, or a little less than preferred, it spoils the taste. More or less, like a perfect family. Everyone desires a perfect family life, but occasionally there are too many sticky situations for there to be a happily thereafter. Mother Father Son starring Richard Gere is a story about one such family that reunites after adverse situations. We as an audience will be left wondering if they will be able to pull it together or crumble apart!

Watch Mother Father Son only on Zee Café from 19th August at 10.

The Split - Sunday Roast, well done!

A good weekend is when you get to sit down with your family and have a good Sunday roast. It doesn’t matter whether you choose lamb, beef, chicken or turkey - a good Sunday roast is always appreciated due to variations in flavour; just like the four female divorce lawyers of the Defoes family. They might be sisters, but they are four very different women who have their own way of dealing with their careers and family life. The show explores modern marriage and the legacy of divorce seen through the lens of the Defoes.

What remains to be seen, is how each of them reacts to meeting their estranged father after 30 years!

Watch The Split only on Zee Café from 9th September at 10.

Press – Bite into the Bacon Sandwich!

A Bacon Sandwich might be plain looking, but it’s a total party in your mouth. Tasty as it might be, no one likes to be sandwiched between two opposing schools of thought. The Herald from the TV show Press has found themselves in a similar sandwich. They are a left-leaning broadsheet newspaper sandwiched between the struggle to adapt to the age of digital news and The Post - a populist tabloid. Will The Herald bite the bread or can they bacon their way out of trouble?

Watch Les Misérables only on Zee Café from 17th September at 10.

Our Girl – Do you like Black Pudding?

Black Pudding might have the word ‘pudding’ in it, but it’s the polar opposite of anything remotely sweet. Made from pork fat, pork blood and oatmeal - it sounds unappetising, but it has been hailed as a superfood because of its high protein content and lower carbs. This dish is the perfect representation of the TV show Our Girl, which revolves around two female army medics who encounter the heartbreak and realities of life after witnessing the devastation of the Nepal earthquake and terrorist insurgencies in parts of Africa, and South Asia. Life might be laid out on the red carpet for some people and be unfair to others. But not everything is as it seems. The privileged could be unhappy, and the poor satisfied with whatever little they have.

Watch Our Girl only on Zee Café from 25th September at 10.

There you have it! The most dramatically British menu you’ll ever come across for a long, long time. Tune into Zee Café and get your drama dose with BBC First starting 5th August at 10PM!

