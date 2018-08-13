You are here:

Drake replies to Varun Dhawan's comment on Athiya Shetty's instagram post: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma at Sui Dhaaga trailer launch event

The trailer for Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's film Sui Dhaaga was launched today. Both the film leads took to social media and shared moments from the launch event. While Anushka wore purple and golden embellished pants with a muted top, Varun sported a much-relaxed outfit with sneakers and a bomber jacket.

Janhvi Kapoor shares a throwback photograph on Sridevi's birthday

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Aug 12, 2018 at 12:29pm PDT



Janhvi, who recently debuted in Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, shared a picture of her childhood self with her mother Sridevi. The English Vinglish actress would have turned 55 today.

Drake replies to Varun Dhawan's comment on Athiya Shetty's photo

Sunil Shetty's daughter and actress Athiya shared a picture with her father on his birthday. Varun Dhawan commented, referencing Drake's viral song,'In My Feelings'. Little had he known that Drake himself would reply back with a cheeky comment.

Taapsee Pannu shares a behind-the-scenes photo from Manmarziyan



Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in Mulk, shared a picture of herself with the writer of Manmarziyan Kanika Dhillon. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal.

Vicky Kaushal shares victory speech from IFFM

At the ongoing International Film Festival of Melbourne, Vicky Kaushal won the best supporting performance award for his role as Kamli in Sanju. The actor shared a short clip of his acceptance speech on Instagram.

Updated Date: Aug 13, 2018 16:52 PM