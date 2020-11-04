Drake overtakes Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder's records, earns 21st No 1 hit on Billboard chart

Drake’s 'Laugh Now Cry Later' has become the 21st No 1 hit on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart.

Earning his 21st No 1 hit on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart, Drake has bested a record previously held by icons Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder.

Drake’s 'Laugh Now Cry Later,' featuring rapper Lil Durk, reached the No 1 spot on the chart this week. Wonder and Franklin, who died in 2018, each have had 20 songs top the chart.

Of Drake’s 21 No 1 hits on the R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart, 12 include him in the leading role, including 'God’s Plan,' 'In My Feelings,' 'Hotline Bling,' 'Hold On, We’re Going Home' and 'Best I Ever Had,' his first major hit released in 2009. Nine of his No 1 successes are songs he co-starred on, including 'Work' with Rihanna, 'Moment 4 Life' with Nicki Minaj, 'Fall for Your Type' with Jamie Foxx and 'I Invented Sex' with Trey Songz.

Earlier this year, 34-year-old Drake made Billboard chart history when he set a new record for most songs on the Hot 100 chart — Billboard’s main songs chart that includes all music genres.

Billboard tweeted Drake is one of the top 10 artists of the week.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)