Drake overtakes Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder's records, earns 21st No 1 hit on Billboard chart
Drake’s 'Laugh Now Cry Later' has become the 21st No 1 hit on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart.
Earning his 21st No 1 hit on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart, Drake has bested a record previously held by icons Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder.
Drake’s 'Laugh Now Cry Later,' featuring rapper Lil Durk, reached the No 1 spot on the chart this week. Wonder and Franklin, who died in 2018, each have had 20 songs top the chart.
Of Drake’s 21 No 1 hits on the R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart, 12 include him in the leading role, including 'God’s Plan,' 'In My Feelings,' 'Hotline Bling,' 'Hold On, We’re Going Home' and 'Best I Ever Had,' his first major hit released in 2009. Nine of his No 1 successes are songs he co-starred on, including 'Work' with Rihanna, 'Moment 4 Life' with Nicki Minaj, 'Fall for Your Type' with Jamie Foxx and 'I Invented Sex' with Trey Songz.
Earlier this year, 34-year-old Drake made Billboard chart history when he set a new record for most songs on the Hot 100 chart — Billboard’s main songs chart that includes all music genres.
Billboard tweeted Drake is one of the top 10 artists of the week.
This week's top 10 on the #Artist100:
1. @lukecombs (2nd week at No. 1)
2. @springsteen (re-entry)
3. @BTS_twt
4. @ArianaGrande
5. @JuiceWorlddd
6. @Harry_Styles
7. @POPSMOKE10
8. @PostMalone
9. @Drake
10. @MorganWallen
— billboard charts (@billboardcharts) November 3, 2020
(With inputs from The Associated Press)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Quibi to shut down operations six months after launch, executives say short video app 'not succeeding'
Quibi investors suspect the reason behind the app not taking off could be the coronavirus pandemic, which made its appeal of being able to serve short videos on the go redundant as people were stuck at home.
Deepti Naval undergoes angioplasty in Mohali hospital, says she's 'perfectly fine now'
While there were reports that Deepti Naval suffered a heart attack in Manali, the actor clarified saying “it was a heart symptom.”
Billy Joe Shaver, legendary singer-songwriter and pioneer of 'outlaw' country in the '70s, passes away aged 81
Billie Joe Shaver, who wrote songs like 'Honky Tonk Heroes,' 'I Been to Georgia on a Fast Train' and 'Old Five and Dimers Like Me,' passed away following a stroke, his friend Connie Nelson confirmed.