Drake, Future back with 'Used To This': Auto-tune heavy track has JJ Abrams-like video

Clearly, there is no bad blood between Drake and Future anymore. More than a year after the duo debuted their mix-tape 'What a time to be alive' in September 2015, the duo has collaborated again on a new single, 'Used to this'.

"Money on your head if you make a nigga nervous/Never made a move out here unless I was certain/Tatted on me, but this shit is deeper than the surface/I'm with everyone that I was here with in the first placeMaking sure that they all good before they close the curtain," raps Drake during his appearance on the second verse.

The track is set to be on Future’s upcoming LP Beast Mode 16 with production from Zaytoven, due out later this year. It’s an auto-tune heavy number, which is a signature for Future. Future's use of autotune has been characterised by Pitchfork as one of the few artists who can actually use autotune 'as an interesting tune' and GQ says 'it has managed to reboot the tired auto-tune sound and mash it into something entirely new'. The video also seems to be an homage to JJ Abrams with lens flares; and follows the rappers joining a football game with beautiful women while they wear personalised jerseys.

While Future is going to produce Beast Mode 16, Drake is working on a variety of projects. There are the somewhat confirmed albums with Gucci Mane and Kanye West; so we can expect a lot from both our favourite artists this year.

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2018 15:18 PM