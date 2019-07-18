Dragon Ball Z fans break Guinness world record for largest Kamehameha attack at San Diego Comic Con

Dragon Ball Z fans gathered en masse on 17 July at the Marriott Marquis San Diego to create a world record. Thousands assembled ahead of Comic-Con International‘s Preview Night in an attempt to set the Guinness world record for the most number of people simultaneously performing the Kamehameha super energy attack move, reports comicbook.com.

The officials required 250 people to set the record. The organisers incentivised the event by offering freebies to those who stood in line to perform the step. But there was one condition, all participants had to also stretch out the pronunciation of “Kamehameha”, much like the characters on the show, holding the final “ha” for at least three seconds.

Check out Dragon Ball Z fans playing out "Kamehameha"

The English voice actor for the character of Goku also guided the crowd so that they could pronounce it accurately. He even included inside jokes to liven up the environment. This event was the opening of Dragon Ball Z World Adventure installation. It includes never-before-seen collectibles, video games, and photo booths. The people had to undergo few test runs before the final entry could be counted. Fans screamed and shrieked in excitement as they made their way to setting a world record. The official Twitter page of Dragon Ball Z also posted a reminder ahead of the event.

Want to help set the Guinness World Record for the WORLD'S LARGEST KAMEHAMEHA??! Join us Wednesday, July 17 at 3:30 p.m. at the 2019 Dragon Ball World Adventure on the Marriott Marina Terrace at the Marriot Marquis San Diego! Info: https://t.co/jypGpc1Ewv pic.twitter.com/o91FNQ5bYx — Dragon Ball Z (@dragonballz) July 12, 2019

Updated Date: Jul 18, 2019 14:41:58 IST