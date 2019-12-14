You are here:

Dracula trailer sees Claes Bang's mysterious count raise suspicion in those around him

BBC and Netflix's three-part miniseries Dracula has now got its new trailer.

Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat and his Sherlock co-creator Mark Gatiss reunite on this show. Featuring Claes Bang in the titular role, Dracula depicts the mysterious count as he goes about his dubious lifestyle, raising suspicions in the few surrounding his intimidating fort.

A crucial figure in the count's story and life is Jonathan Harker (John Heffernan), a solicitor who is sent to his home in Romania.

The creators have, in the past, spoken about the concept behind the show, revealing it all began as a joke. Gatiss recalled when they were seeing the shots for Sherlock and the beloved detective's oh-so-iconic sequence of pulling up his coat collar and walking into the dead of night, reminded him of Count Dracula.

The series will follow the vampire “from his origins in Eastern Europe to his battles with Van Helsing’s descendant and beyond."

