Dracula final trailer piques mystery quotient of the reticent count, in Netflix show by creators of Sherlock

"Blood is everything you need. Only in blood, do we find the truth, and I will find it" — these are the ominous lines with which the final trailer of Netflix's Dracula begins.

From the makers of Sherlock, the show stars Claes Bang as Dracula in this series inspired by Bram Stoker's classic novel. The new trailer piques the mystery behind the reticent count and the dubious goings-on in his eerie castle.

With sufficient shots of blood and gore, the final trailer does not lay it down easy for audiences. As a group of nuns try to solve the riddle behind this odd human-like creature, viewers are given glimpses of his activities. "All you have to do, is invite me in," says Bang's titular character. A crucial figure in the count's story and life is Jonathan Harker (John Heffernan), a solicitor who is sent to his home in Romania.

Watch the final trailer of Dracula

Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat and his Sherlock co-creator Mark Gatiss reunite on this show.

The creators have, in the past, spoken about the concept behind the show, revealing it all began as a joke. Gatiss recalled when they were seeing the shots of Sherlock, and the beloved detective's oh-so-iconic sequence of pulling up his coat collar and walking into the dead of night, reminded him of Count Dracula.

The series will follow the vampire “from his origins in Eastern Europe to his battles with Van Helsing’s descendant and beyond."

Dracula drops on Netflix India on 4 January.

Updated Date: Jan 04, 2020 10:34:54 IST