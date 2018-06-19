Dr. Dre may produce biopic on celebrated musician Marvin Gaye after Jammie Foxx's TV show gets stalled

After nearly three decades and several failed attempts at bringing the life story of celebrated musician Marvin Gaye to the screen, Hollywood seems to have finally succeeded with Dr. Dre all set to produce a movie on Motown’s singer, known for songs like 'Sexual Healing' and 'What’s Going On', as reported by Variety.

With the rights of Gaye’s music secured from Sony/ATV Publishing, the project seems to be on solid ground. While Jammie Foxx’s attempt at making a televised series back in 2016 had also managed to make some headway with Gaye’s son on board as an executive producer and the Gaye estate giving Foxx permission, the project has not moved forward since. Cameron Crowe, James Gandolfin, Scott Rudin and Lenny Kravitz have all attempted a Marvin Gaye project in the past but failed. Hip Hop legend Dr. Dre, with producing credits in films like Training Day and Car Wash, seems well placed to materialise a long awaited movie on Gaye, as reported by Variety.

Gaye was one of the most successful soul singers and Motown artists before dying tragically when shot by his father at the age of 44 at their Los Angeles home in 1984. Since his death, the singer has been posthumously honoured with some of the industry’s top honours, including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Gaye’s music has had a lasting influence on the sound of contemporary R&B which continues to this day. The Gaye estate has also been embroiled in high profile cases protecting Gaye’s music from plagiarism and winning the case against Robiin Thicke for the smash hit 'Blurred Lines', and also reckon that Pharrell’s hit 'Happy' sounds similar to a Gaye track.

