Downton Abbey to be made into a film; will being back show's stars Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville

Downton Abbey is officially heading to the big screen with series creator Julian Fellowes and pilot director Brian Percival set to kick start the production on the feature film this year, with the original main cast from the hit series returning to star.

The film will be a Carnival Films production, with Focus Features and Universal Pictures International distributing, reported Deadline.

Welcome back to Downton! We’re thrilled to announce that #DowntonAbbey is coming to the big screen. Film production begins this summer. pic.twitter.com/3scMUmosic — Downton Abbey (@DowntonAbbey) July 13, 2018

"When the television series drew to a close it was our dream to bring the millions of global fans a movie and now, after getting many stars aligned, we are shortly to go into production.

"Julian's script charms, thrills and entertains and in Brian Percival's hands we aim to deliver everything that one would hope for as 'Downton' comes to the big screen," Gareth Neame, Carnival's executive chairman, said.

The original principal cast, including Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville and more, are set to reprise their roles.

Not every recurring character seen over the years will feature in the film, although Highclere Castle in Hampshire will return as the family's hub.

A release date for the movie is yet to be decided.

Downton Abbey premiered in 2010 and ran for six seasons. The period drama traces the story of an aristocratic British family as it struggles with the changing world.

The series revolved around the Earl of Grantham, played by Hugh Boneville, whose estate is left without an heir after his cousins who were aboard the Titanic are believed to have died following the sinking of the ship. Left with three daughters, a wife and an entail that demands a male heir, the family is introduced to a distant relative, Matthew Crawley, played by Dan Stevens, who stand to inherit the estate and title.

Downton Abbey also explored the lives of the British working classes during the early 20th century. Joanne Froggat, Rob James-Collier, Brendan Coyle, Jim Carter and Phyllis Logan among others essayed the role of the help in the series.

With inputs from Press Trust of India

Updated Date: Jul 14, 2018 10:40 AM