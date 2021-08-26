Downton Abbey sequel, titled A New Era, to release on 18 March, 2022
While actors from the first part will reprise roles, Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, and Dominic West are the new additions to Downton Abbey 2.
Downton Abbey 2, the sequel to the first film from 2019, which was based on the hit British series of the same name, has been given an official title.
Carnival Films and Focus Features have announced that the follow-up part will be called Downton Abbey: A New Era.
The two studios also revealed that the much-awaited sequel will open on 18 March, 2022. Julian Fellowes, the creator of the beloved series, has penned the screenplay for the movie, which brings back the beloved Crawley family and the staff of Downton.
The original principal cast, including Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter, Laura Carmichael, Michelle Dockery, and Maggie Smith, are back for the sequel. Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, and Dominic West are the new additions.
My Week With Marilyn-fame Simon Curtis has directed the film, which is produced by Gareth Neame, Liz Trubridge, and Fellowes.
Universal Pictures International will release the film internationally on the same date.
