Downton Abbey film, starring Maggi Smith and Michelle Dockery, set for September 2019 release

Downton Abbey, the film, is set to release on September 13, 2019 around the world. Universal Pictures International will present the movie internationally, CNN reported.

The movie, however, will hit the North American theatres on September 19, 2019.

Based on the British historical period drama TV series, set at the turn of the 20th Century, focused on the wealthy Crawley family and the servants who work for and live with them. The show ran from 2010 to 2015, earning three Golden Globes and 15 Emmys. The film, officially announced back in July, will be about "the Crawley family's next chapter," according to Focus Pictures chairman Peter Kujawski.

Julian Fellowes, who created Downton Abbey and wrote the film's screenplay, is producing alongside Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge.

The original cast, including Hugh Bonneville and Maggie Smith, are expected to return. Not every recurring character seen over the years will feature in the film, although Highclere Castle in Hampshire will return as the family's hub.

The shooting officially began last week. Michelle Dockery, who plays Lady Mary Crawley, shared a photograph from the set on Instagram.



View this post on Instagram And...we’re off 🎬@downtonabbey_official A post shared by Michelle Dockery (@theladydockers) on Sep 10, 2018 at 9:01am PDT

