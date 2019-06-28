Doosra trailer: Plabita Borthakur finds freedom in upcoming sports drama, directed by Abhinay Deo

The trailer of Abhinay Deo's (of Delhi Belly fame) upcoming sports drama Doosra was released on 28 June (Friday). According to the synopsis, it is "a story of how cricket changed India, seen through the eyes of a young girl."

The trailer combines scenes from the film featuring Plabita Borthakur with media interviews of politician and writer Shashi Tharoor, cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle and others talking about India's 2002 NatWest win. The sports drama shows the courage and freedom of expression that this historic event gave Indians like the protagonist, a girl from an orthodox family in small town India.

Talking about his film, Deo had said in a statement, “Sourav Ganguly marked the end of an era, the end of the submission. His one move at the NatWest final was so powerful and brought such a huge paradigm shift in our thinking. This film captures this through the life of a girl living in a patriarchal family suppressed by society and societal obligations. The poster of the film is only the first look. There are several more layers that audiences will understand once they watch the trailer.”

A film that is very special to me. #Doosra - the story of India's iconic 2002 victory as seen through the eyes of a young girl. Story & screenplay by my friend Agnello Dias. Executive producers Masha & Rohan Sajdeh. Stars Plabita Borthakur Ankur Vikal Krishna gokani samidha guru pic.twitter.com/ajvCsk49OX — Abhinay Deo (@AbhinayDeo) June 27, 2019

Doosra also stars Ankur Vikal, Samidha Guru, Tvisha Seema and Krishna Gokani.

The original idea behind the film came from Chicago-based Executive Producers Masha and Rohan Sajdeh, which was then developed into a story and screenplay by India’s first advertising Grand Prix winner at Cannes - Agnello Dias. Ram Sampath has composed the music for Doosra.

Watch the trailer here.



