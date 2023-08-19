While the teaser and songs of Avnish Barjatya’s debut directorial have pulled many heartstrings, this beautiful love story is truly awaited. Starring Rajveer Deol and Paloma in lead roles, the film celebrates the innocence of love on 5th October 2023 in cinemas across the country!

Set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding, Dev (Rajveer) – friend of the dulhan, meets Meghna (Paloma) – friend of the dulha. Amidst the festivities of a big fat Indian wedding, a heart-warming journey commences between Two Strangers who have One Destination. Dono promises to be an urban tale that celebrates romance, relationships and matters of the heart!

Rajshri Productions is in it’s 76th year of establishment and Dono is Rajshri’s celebration film! The oldest production house in the country, forwards its legacy as the family’s fourth generation takes the baton for a long run. Rajshri has been a production house of debutants, launching fresh talent in all streams of film with pride. For its 59th Film Production, titled Dono, Rajshri is in association with Jio Studios.

Directed By – Avnish S. Barjatya and produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya, and Ajit Kumar Barjatya. Creative Production is led by Sooraj R. Barjatya. Dono will be in a theatre near you on 5th October.