Donald Trump responds to Robert De Niro's Tony Awards outburst, calls actor 'a very low IQ individual'

At the 2018 Tony Awards on Sunday, actor Robert De Niro dropped a couple of F-bombs in his speech attacking USA President Donald Trump, which were bleeped out for television by CBS network.

De Niro, who in 2016 had said that he would like to punch Trump in the face, received a standing ovation for his speech from theatre actors, producers and directors at the award ceremony.

Three days after the speech, on Wednesday, Trump hit back at De Niro on Twitter, calling him "a very low IQ individual" and suggesting that the actor had received too many blows to the head causing brain damage.

Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be “punch-drunk.” I guess he doesn’t... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

...realize the economy is the best it’s ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

The remark was probably in reference to De Niro's role as a boxer in Raging Bull (1980) for which he bagged an Oscar in the Best Actor category.

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2018 13:57 PM