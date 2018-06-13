You are here:

Donald Trump responds to Robert De Niro's Tony Awards outburst, calls actor 'a very low IQ individual'

FP Staff

Jun,13 2018 13:57:13 IST

At the 2018 Tony Awards on Sunday, actor Robert De Niro dropped a couple of F-bombs in his speech attacking USA President Donald Trump, which were bleeped out for television by CBS network.

US president Donald Trump (left) and actor Robert De Niro (right). Twitter @DearAuntCrabby

De Niro, who in 2016 had said that he would like to punch Trump in the face, received a standing ovation for his speech from theatre actors, producers and directors at the award ceremony.

Three days after the speech, on Wednesday, Trump hit back at De Niro on Twitter, calling him "a very low IQ individual" and suggesting that the actor had received too many blows to the head causing brain damage.

The remark was probably in reference to De Niro's role as a boxer in Raging Bull (1980) for which he bagged an Oscar in the Best Actor category.

