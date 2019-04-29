Donald Trump objects to Jussie Smollett's 'It's a MAGA country' statement, calls him a 'third rate actor'

Washington DC: President Donald Trump lashed out at actor Jussie Smollett at a rally on Saturday, calling him a "third-rate actor."

As reported by Variety, Trump in his rally said, "It’s a MAGA country. I didn’t hear that term until that third rate actor in Chicago went out and said I was beaten up by MAGA country, can you believe it?" "Turned out to be a total lie," he added.

The Empire actor in January claimed that he was attacked by two masked men who yelled racial slurs against him as he was gay and black. He also claimed that the attackers shouted, "This is MAGA country."

After the investigations, Smollett was indicted on 16 felony counts by the city of Chicago.

However, the charges were dropped as he forfeited $10,000 and agreed to do some community service. Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson criticised the dropping of charges.

Later, Jussie was sued by the city of Chicago for $130,000 in order to recover the costs incurred during his investigations.

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2019 16:26:53 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.