Donald Trump calls Borat creator Sacha Baron Cohen a 'creep, phony guy'; actor responds

Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday night whether he had seen Rudy Giuliani's appearance in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which led to his comments about Cohen.

President Donald Trump says he thinks Sacha Baron Cohen, the comedian behind the Borat films, is “a creep.” Baron Cohen's new movie, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, shows Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani in a compromising position in a hotel room with a young woman acting as a journalist.

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday night that he didn't know what happened with Giuliani.

“But, you know, years ago he tried to scam me,” Trump said of Baron Cohen. “And I was the only one that said, ''No way. This guy is a phony guy.” “I don't find him funny,” Trump said, adding, “To me, he's a creep.”

Cohen responded on social media Saturday to Donald Trump's assessment.

Donald—I appreciate the free publicity for Borat! I admit, I don’t find you funny either. But yet the whole world laughs at you. I’m always looking for people to play racist buffoons, and you’ll need a job after Jan. 20. Let’s talk!https://t.co/itWnhJ8TQF — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) October 24, 2020

Trump appeared briefly on HBO's Da Ali G Show in 2003 but walked away from an interview with Baron Cohen's Ali G character after just a minute.

One scene in Cohen's new movie scene shows Giuliani on a bed, tucking in his shirt with his hand down his pants after the woman helps him remove recording equipment. Giuliani called the scene “a hit job” and said he realized he was being set up.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)