Entertainment

Donald Trump calls Borat creator Sacha Baron Cohen a 'creep, phony guy'; actor responds

Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday night whether he had seen Rudy Giuliani's appearance in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which led to his comments about Cohen.

FP Staff October 25, 2020 12:54:36 IST
Donald Trump calls Borat creator Sacha Baron Cohen a 'creep, phony guy'; actor responds

President Donald Trump says he thinks Sacha Baron Cohen, the comedian behind the Borat films, is “a creep.” Baron Cohen's new movie, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, shows Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani in a compromising position in a hotel room with a young woman acting as a journalist.

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday night that he didn't know what happened with Giuliani.

“But, you know, years ago he tried to scam me,” Trump said of Baron Cohen. “And I was the only one that said, ''No way. This guy is a phony guy.” “I don't find him funny,” Trump said, adding, “To me, he's a creep.”

Cohen responded on social media Saturday to Donald Trump's assessment.

Check out his tweet here

Trump appeared briefly on HBO's Da Ali G Show in 2003 but walked away from an interview with Baron Cohen's Ali G character after just a minute.

One scene in Cohen's new movie scene shows Giuliani on a bed, tucking in his shirt with his hand down his pants after the woman helps him remove recording equipment. Giuliani called the scene “a hit job” and said he realized he was being set up.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: October 25, 2020 12:54:36 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Cinema halls reopening across the globe, but is the switch to streaming permanent?
Entertainment

Cinema halls reopening across the globe, but is the switch to streaming permanent?

What if the pandemic, rather than representing a temporary disruption in audience habits and industry revenues, turns out to be an extinction-level event for moviegoing?

Ava DuVernay's ARRAY acquires Deepa Mehta's coming-of-age feature Funny Boy
Entertainment

Ava DuVernay's ARRAY acquires Deepa Mehta's coming-of-age feature Funny Boy

In a joint statement, Ava DuVernay and ARRAY President Tilane Jones hailed Funny Boy as a "cinematic gem".

Hamilton cast to reunite for special performance at Joe Biden's US presidential campaign fundraiser on 16 October
Entertainment

Hamilton cast to reunite for special performance at Joe Biden's US presidential campaign fundraiser on 16 October

Before Hamilton, the cast members of Star Trek, Veep, and The Princess Bride had participated in virtual events for Joe Biden’s campaign.