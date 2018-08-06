Donald Glover's Deadpool animated series was scrapped by Marvel, claims FX CEO John Landgraf

Donald Glover and his brother Stephen Glover were rumoured to have left their roles in the animated Deadpool TV series over creative differences. However, in an interview with Variety, FX CEO John Landgraf revealed the show was abruptly cancelled not because of his channel but Marvel Studios, who own the rights to the motor-mouthed mercenary.

"They own the IP and they have the rights to do an animated adult series based on any of the X-Men characters, and based on Deadpool specifically," he said. "They didn’t want to do the show that Donald and Stephen [Glover] wrote. We would have done the show that Donald and Stephen wrote, but it wasn’t our decision. When Marvel decided not to do that show, we parted company with them as did Donald and Stephen. Now it’s totally up to them [Marvel] whether they hire someone else to do a different show."

Stephen had previously said it was the proposed episode with singer Taylor Swift in the show which was the "last straw". "There really was a Taylor Swift episode. It was hilarious. And it definitely was the last straw," Stephen had tweeted. "Our show wasn't too black. It wasn't really that black at all. But we definitely wanted to give Rick and Morty a run for their money and I think we would have. Proud of the gang," he added.

Stephen's remarks had followed a series of tweets from Donald, who also revealed that he wasn't "too busy to work on Deadpool", as some had suggested. He then proceeded to tweet out page after page of the show's deeply meta script, which finds the Deadpool character wondering aloud why his animated series got scrapped.

