Dolly Parton to produce, co-star in eight part Netflix series: I've always enjoyed telling stories through my music

Streaming giant Netflix has ordered a Dolly Parton anthology series based on her music. Parton will not only act and executive produce but also serve as singer and songwriter for the show.

"We hope our show will inspire and entertain families and folks of all generations, and I want to thank the good folks at Netflix and Warner Bros TV for their incredible support," Parton said in a statement.

The series will have eight episodes. Neither the premiere date nor the title has been announced yet.

The project will be produced by Parton's Dixie Pixie Productions and Sam Haskell's Magnolia Hill Entertainment in association with Warner Bros Television.

Dolly Parton is arguably one of the most successful female country artists of all time. She is widely known for evergreen songs like 'Jolene', 'Traveling Man', 'Lonely Comin' Down', 'The Bargain Stare', 'Touch Your Woman' and the classic 'I Will Always Love You'.

With inputs from IANS.

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018 12:49 PM