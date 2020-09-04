Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Hostages season 2, Sumeet Vyas, Nidhi Singh's Wakaalat From Home: Trailers This Week

Wakaalat From Home sees Permanent Roommates co-stars Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh reunite to play a married couple seeking a divorce.

From Abhay Deol and Pankaj Kapur starring in a sci-fi about an airplane that disappeared years back, only to suddenly re-emerge in JL50, to Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar playing simple women trying to find their place in life in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, the trailers that released this week range from relationships, to affairs and divorce as well as crime.

Here’s looking at the trailers that released this week.

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

Starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar essaying the roles of Dolly and Kajal, two cousins who navigate through the twists and turns life throws at them in order to find their place in the world.

Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, the film sees Konkona play a middle-class working woman, while Bhumi essays the role of a young girl who has come to a big city to make something of her life.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the cast also includes Kubbra Sait, Karan Kundra, Amol Parashar and Vikrant Massey.

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare releases on Netflix on 18 September.

Hostages Season 2

Ronit Roy returns as SP Prithvi Singh in Hostages 2. The show, directed by Sachin Kumar Krishan (Sudhir Mishra has assumed the role of series director), will also star Divya Dutta, Dino Morea, Shibani Dandekar and Shweta Basu Prasad. The storyline of the second season resumes shortly after it is revealed that CM Handa (played by Dalip Tahil) is alive and Prithvi Singh has kidnapped the politician himself. However, a series of events turns Prithvi into a hostage.

Hostages Season 2 premieres on Disney+ Hotstar VIP from 9 September.

Wakaalat From Home

Permanent Roommates actors Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh play Sujin and Radhika, a married couple, who are seeking a divorce, on the show. The series also stars Kubbra Siat and Gopal Datt in pivotal roles.

The show will see the judge, who decides that it is not a critical case, move the court hearing over video conference. Over 10 court sessions, the divorce case will be heard.

Directed by Rohan Sippy and written by Anuvab Pal, Wakaalat From Home will premiere on 10 September on Amazon Prime Video.

JL50

Abhay Deol essays the role of a CBI officer who is investigating an airplane crash in JL50. The intriguing fact is that the airplane in question disappeared 35 years ago in Kolkata, only to reappear in the present. The series also stars veteran actor Pankaj Kapoor who suggests time travel as the reason behind the crash.

Written and directed by Shailender Vyas, the show starts streaming from 4 September on SonyLIV.