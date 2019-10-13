Dolittle: Robert Downey Jr is surrounded by his furry friends in first look poster of upcoming film

The first look poster of Robert Downey Jr's upcoming film, Dolittle, was released recently. While fans are used to seeing the Iron Man actor surrounded by a team of superheroes in Marvel films, Dolittle's poster features Downey Jr with many furry animals around him.

Here is the poster.

Downey Jr will be joined by Oscar-winners Octavia Spencer and Marion Cotillard, and other seasoned actors like Jim Broadbent, Emma Thompson, Michael Sheen, Ralph Fiennes and Antonio Banderas in the film. The cast also includes wrestler John Cena, The Big Sick’s Kumail Nanjiani, Spider-Man: Homecoming's Tom Holland, Mr Robot's Rami Malek and singer Selena Gomez.

Universal Pictures renamed the film from The Voyage Of Doctor Dolittle to Dolittle. The big-budget live-action/CG hybrid feature, directed by Stephen Gaghan, underwent some reshoots in April, which were overseen by Jonathan Liebesman.

It is billed as a vivid reimagining of the classic tale of the man who could talk to animals. The project is based on the 1920s tales by Lofting, which follows a peculiar doctor, who can speak with animals, shunning human patients in favour of the critters.

The film is executive produced by Downey Jr., Sarah Bradshaw and Zachary Roth. Doolittle will hit the theatres on 17 January, 2020.

Updated Date: Oct 13, 2019 13:43:13 IST