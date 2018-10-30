Dogs trailer: Netflix's six-part docuseries promises to be compelling journey between man and his best friend

Netflix recently released the trailer of their documentary series Dogs, the premise of which looks promising. The streamer aims at documenting six heart warming narratives on dogs which are quite different from each other, yet compelling and personal. Known to be man's best friend, dogs are unconditionally loving, loyal and happy; these characteristic have been amply explored in the trailer as well, which sets the pace for a tear-jerker.

Each episode in the series is being helmed by a different director, except for episodes 2 and 6, which have been directed by Amy Berg of Deliver Us from Evil. The stories range from a Syrian refugee who is presently trying to get his beloved Siberian Husky Zeus out of war-hit Syria; a 11-year-old girl suffering from seizures whose life is transformed with the her dog companion; to a Costa Rican shelter that houses thousands of dogs and puppies.

Glen Zipper will be executive producing the project alongside Berg, Zipper has also developed the series.

Dogs promises to be an emotional roller coaster in terms of content.

The Netflix original documentary streams on 16 November. Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Oct 30, 2018 11:02 AM