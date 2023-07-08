The reason for Om Raut’s magnum opus (or oops) Adipurush bombing at the box-office is primarily due to the shoddy VFX and silly dialogues. They have stemmed from the mind of writer Manoj Muntashir, who changed gears during the promotional activities of the film as compared to when it was announced. From ‘We haven’t deviated from the Ramayana’ to ‘Inspired by Ramayana,’ we all grew up. Jokes apart, the writing was nothing less than jocular, in all unintentional and unfortunate ways.

Scenes and dialogues from the film went viral on social media and users slammed the incessantly cringe writing to the core. The idea may have been to combine the essence of the mythology and massy elements to appeal to the audiences but look how it backfired. ‘Teri bua ka bageecha hai?’ ‘Tel Tere baap ka,’ are just two of the many asinine and puerile lines sprinkled all over this disaster and drivel. They re-dubbed the dialogues to not hurt the sentiments further, but by that time, they had missed the bus, train, and every vehicle possible.

Taking to his Twitter account, Muntashir wrote- “I accept people’s emotions have been hurt by Adipurush. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apologies. May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation.”

मैं स्वीकार करता हूँ कि फ़िल्म आदिपुरुष से जन भावनायें आहत हुईं हैं.

अपने सभी भाइयों-बहनों, बड़ों, पूज्य साधु-संतों और श्री राम के भक्तों से, मैं हाथ जोड़ कर, बिना शर्त क्षमा माँगता हूँ.

भगवान बजरंग बली हम सब पर कृपा करें, हमें एक और अटूट रहकर अपने पवित्र सनातन और महान देश की… — Manoj Muntashir Shukla (@manojmuntashir) July 8, 2023

Netizens feel this was a much needed but also delayed apology. What if the film wasn’t the commercial disaster it eventually turned out to be? Maybe then he would have thanked the nation for accepting what reeks of preposterousness. He’s the same writer for whom the whole social media stood up when he didn’t win the award for Teri Mitti, the aching song he wrote for Kesari. And here, his writing was as awful as that ad that takes pride in saying Zubaan Kesari. No jokes apart here.