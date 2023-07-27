Amidst high expectations and humongous buzz, maverick filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie arrived at the box office and made the cash registers ringing across the globe by doing insane business.

Apart from emerging box office winners, both films garnered critical acclaim and praises for their narrative and technical excellence. Well, undoubtedly Oppenheimer and Barbie will have an impact on the Oscars race and the potential to win big time at the prestigious ceremony.

Oppenheimer’s Oscar Run

On the acting front, Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt will run in the categories of Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress for their impeccable portrayals and ruling the screen. Florence Pugh also has an outside chance to bag the nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category.

On the technical front, Christopher Nolan will bag nominations in categories of Best Adapted Screenplay (adaptation from American Prometheus), Best Director and Best Picture. Other creative minds like Jennifer Lame, Hoyte Van Hoytema, Ruth De Jong and Ellen Mirojnick will be in the for Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design and Best Costume Design categories. Ludwig Göransson’s impeccable sound score has all the chance to make it big in the category of Best Original Score.

Barbie’s Oscar Run

Well, first and foremost, no one would have played Barbie better than Margot Robbie. So, without an ounce of a doubt, the gorgeous lady is expected to be the front-runner in the category of Best Actress followed by Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling and Best Director and Best Picture for Greta Gerwig. Jacqueline Durran, Sarah Greenwood and Rodrigo Prieto will get nominations in the categories of Best Costume Design, Best Production Design and Best Cinematographer. I’m Just Ken track is expected to get the nomination for Best Original Song. The moving monologue of America Ferrera will give her a nomination for Best Supporting Actress.