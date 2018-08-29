Documentary on former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson in works, will begin shoot in October

Los Angeles: A documentary on Alex Ferguson, the former Manchester United manager and one of the most successful and well-known figures in the history of soccer, is in the works.

His son Jason will direct the film for which Trainspotting famed DNA Films is teaming with Searching for Sugar Man producers Passion Pictures.

The news was announced on 28 August by producers Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich, for DNA, and John Battsek, for Passion Pictures, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Alex said: "I have been approached many times over the years to make a film on my life but did not feel comfortable until this point.

"When the team behind this project was presented to me, and after we spent time discussing their thoughts and approach on what the film could be, I felt confident that I was in good hands. The process so far has been natural and enjoyable and I look forward to making the best film we can."

Jason has been developing the project for over two years. It will mark his directorial debut, and will feature exclusive and unrestricted access to Alex, his family and his closest friends.

It will offer a deeply personal and revealing account of Alex's life - from the working-class shipbuilding district of Govan in Glasgow, via the Theatre of Dreams at Old Trafford, to the ICU ward at Salford Royal hospital where, earlier in 2018, he was treated after suffering a brain hemorrhage, as per reports in The Hollywood Reporter.

The documentary's shoot will begin in October.

