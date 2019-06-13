You are here:

'Dobby is free,' exclaim Twitterati as CCTV footage captures creature resembling Harry Potter elf in driveway

FP Staff

Jun 13, 2019 14:09:36 IST

A CCTV clip shared by a US woman showing a mysterious figure in her driveway has gone viral on social media. The creature bears an eerie resemblance to a Harry Potter character — the beloved house elf Dobbie.

Harry Potter's beloved house-elf Dobby. Twitter/@HarryPotterFilm

The 10-second-long clip was posted by Vivian Gomez on 6 June on her Facebook profile. The small being is seen first rushing past a parked vehicle, then breaking into what resembles a chicken-dance, flapping its long arms and legs.

"So I woke up Sunday morning and saw this on my camera and am trying to figure it out. First I saw the shadow walking from my front door then I saw this thing....has anyone else seen this on their cameras? The other two cameras didn’t pick it up for some reason,” Gomez wrote on Facebook alongside the video.

The video has since garnered a staggering 12 million views, and over 158,000 shares, reports People.

Here are some of the hilarious Twitter reactions to the video

