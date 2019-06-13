You are here:

'Dobby is free,' exclaim Twitterati as CCTV footage captures creature resembling Harry Potter elf in driveway

A CCTV clip shared by a US woman showing a mysterious figure in her driveway has gone viral on social media. The creature bears an eerie resemblance to a Harry Potter character — the beloved house elf Dobbie.

The 10-second-long clip was posted by Vivian Gomez on 6 June on her Facebook profile. The small being is seen first rushing past a parked vehicle, then breaking into what resembles a chicken-dance, flapping its long arms and legs.

"So I woke up Sunday morning and saw this on my camera and am trying to figure it out. First I saw the shadow walking from my front door then I saw this thing....has anyone else seen this on their cameras? The other two cameras didn’t pick it up for some reason,” Gomez wrote on Facebook alongside the video.

The video has since garnered a staggering 12 million views, and over 158,000 shares, reports People.

Here are some of the hilarious Twitter reactions to the video

People are seeing this video and think it’s Dobby. I mean REALLY think it’s Dobby. How gullible can people be?

How far off from reality can we get as humans?

Some people are just ridiculous. Dobby died in Deathly Hallows. This is Kreacher y’all. https://t.co/YTSdCCPGNY — Dr. K (@medschooladvice) June 10, 2019

Everyone joking that this Dobby but i'm here deciding not to go outside at night ever again pic.twitter.com/G8tBVawmRo — a s h l e y (@Fancymcgriddles) June 8, 2019

BREAKING: Footage of #dobby minutes before he was sighted on someone's driveway, at around 3am EST this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/JeQKeUo7ke — Pedro Pimentel (@pedrohfpi) June 9, 2019

Dobby when Harry gave him the sock pic.twitter.com/RSkGQ1vBX1 — Professor Snape (@_Snape_) June 9, 2019

Why does “Dobby” look like he just stumbled out of the bar at 3am 😂 pic.twitter.com/cYzqmjvKdw — Josh Thomas (@milehigherjosh) June 9, 2019

Dobby is a free elf! This is crazy. Where did this come from pic.twitter.com/abWRfxKaVF — James Cullen Bressack (@JamesCullenB) June 10, 2019

My moms response to the Dobby video pic.twitter.com/LVMoTg9tD4 — bridgepidge (@bridgetmccarth) June 10, 2019

