Do you know B'Town's latest bride Athiya Shetty's dreamy 'old rose' wedding lehenga took 10,000 hours of hard work?

After much anticipation, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul finally tied the knot on Monday, 23 January, at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse. After dating for years, the couple finally sealed the deal in a dream-like manner. Their fans were eagerly waiting for a confirmation from their side as rumours of their wedding had been making rounds for quite some time now. While Suniel Shetty himself came out of the venue and confirmed the wedding in front of the media, the newly-married couple also shared some pictures from their wedding, making it all official. It is since then that the internet has been buzzing with the beautiful moments from Athiya and KL’s wedding.

Opting for a subtle palette, Athiya chose a rose pink lehenga by Anamika Khanna while KL Rahul went for an ivory sherwani. There is no doubt that the actress looked ethereal in the Chikankari lehenga set that she styled with minimal makeup and Polki jewellery.

Did you know that the lehenga selected by Athiya Shetty for her special day took around 10,000 hours to make? The celebrity designer recently spoke to Vogue India and revealed details about the making of the actress’ wedding outfit.

All about Athiya Shetty’s ‘special’ wedding lehenga

Known for designing bridal outfits for many celebrities like Sonam Kapoor and Richa Chadha, Anamika Khanna is no doubt a master of her craft. By incorporating her signature ‘zardozi and jaali’ work, Khanna curated the minimalist yet royal ‘old rose’ bridal lehenga as per Athiya’s requirements.

Setting the proper bridal mood, she combined the traditional chikankari work with zardozi and jaali work. Including a veil and silk organza dupatta, the delicate piece is handwoven with beautiful embroidery all over it. The lehenga took approximately 10,000 hours to make and we can say it’s all worth it.

Check out the pictures:

Notably, the wedding was kept secret and had a limited guest list. The couple also remained silent over multiple rumours that surfaced regarding their wedding. It was only when Suniel Shetty arrived at his Khandala farmhouse that paps were convinced that the rumours were true. The actor, along with his son Ahan Shetty, came out to the media and confirmed that the wedding has finally taken place.

